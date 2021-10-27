- Advertisement -

Few months ago, Mrs Rhodaline Amoah-Darko was reported missing after she left her home at Gyenyase in the Ashanti Region for an official assignment on 30th August.

New reports indicate that Madam Rhodaline has allegedly been killed by her husband who is a lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

According to reports, the kidnappers allegedly contacted Madam Rhodaline’s husband and demanded a 1M cedis ransom for her release.

The Ghana Police Service with the help of the telecommunication service provider traced the location of the call and found out that it was the same location as Madam Rhodaline’s husband.

It has been revealed that the marriage between Rhodaline and her husband was on the brink of collapse.

They have been at loggerheads with each other for 8 months now, and it was one of their fighting episodes that the husband reportedly beat his wife to death.

He then concealed his wife’s lifeless body and later reported to the police that his wife has gone missing.

According to new information, the husband reportedly sprayed the entire house with chemicals to hide all traces of the crime he has committed.

The husband identified as Dr. Aggrey has reportedly been arrested by the police but has refused to give out any information in regards to the whereabouts of his wife.

Madam Rhodaline who works as a Land Administration Officer with the Lands Commission in the Ashanti Region was declared missing in August 2021.

Her husband revealed that his wife informed her that she has been sent on an official assignment to Sunyani and has since not returned.