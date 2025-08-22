New suspect arrested in connection with immigration officer murder case

The ongoing investigation into the gruesome unaliving of Immigration Officer Stephen King Amoah has taken a new turn with the arrest of another suspect.

The new suspect Thomas Zigah, also known as Nii Jaase, appeared before the Adabraka District Court in connection with the case just a few hours ago.

Stephen King Amoah, aged 38, went missing on July 3, 2025, and his charred remains were discovered six days later at Abuom Junction near Kwabenya.

Prior to Zigah’s arrest, Bright Aweh, the prime suspect believed to be the last person Amoah contacted was arrested and remanded into custody.

Police say Zigah’s arrest signals a major breakthrough in what has become one of the country’s most high-profile murder cases in recent times.

The court has since remanded Zigah to assist with ongoing investigations.

Meanwhile, security agencies continue to piece together evidence as the nation awaits clarity on the full circumstances surrounding Amoah’s death.