type here...
News

New suspect arrested in connection with immigration officer murder case

By Armani Brooklyn

The ongoing investigation into the gruesome unaliving of Immigration Officer Stephen King Amoah has taken a new turn with the arrest of another suspect.

The new suspect Thomas Zigah, also known as Nii Jaase, appeared before the Adabraka District Court in connection with the case just a few hours ago.

Stephen King Amoah, aged 38, went missing on July 3, 2025, and his charred remains were discovered six days later at Abuom Junction near Kwabenya.

Stephen King Amoah

Prior to Zigah’s arrest, Bright Aweh, the prime suspect believed to be the last person Amoah contacted was arrested and remanded into custody.

Police say Zigah’s arrest signals a major breakthrough in what has become one of the country’s most high-profile murder cases in recent times.

The court has since remanded Zigah to assist with ongoing investigations.

Meanwhile, security agencies continue to piece together evidence as the nation awaits clarity on the full circumstances surrounding Amoah’s death.

Subscribe to watch new videos
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Cheating wife

Husband nabs cheating wife in broad daylight

Woman crying and dead body

VIDEO: Guy beheads his boss over delayed salary

GhPageNews

TODAY

Friday, August 22, 2025
26.3 C
Accra

Also Read

VIDEOS: Mfana Ngwenya unalives his girlfriend

Mfana Ngwenya video

Cheating wife dies while lodging in a guest house with another man

Cheating wife

You can’t compete with me- Nana Ama McBrown slaps sense into Empress Gifty

Husband nabs cheating wife in broad daylight

Cheating wife

Beautful JW lady who refused blood transfusion after surgery passes away

Adwoa
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways