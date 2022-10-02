- Advertisement -

TikTok star Asantewaa and her manager, Cassious, are always giving Ghanaians reasons to believe they are dating each other although Asantewaa is a married woman.

Their actions in videos they post make it difficult to believe the relationship between them is strictly professional.

Once again, netizens have been served with something to talk about from their camp.

While Asantewaa was addressing her fans about the rumours that her husband has divorced her, her manager came from a room to rest his head on her chest in a very romantic and seductive manner.

Asantewaa who was enjoying the moment was also pulling her manager’s beards like a lady in love.

Her manager also revealed that married Asantewaa went to the club to party like there’s no tomorrow and got heavily drunk in the process.

In this same video, Asantewaa disclosed that her husband is out of the country and they haven’t divorced as speculated.

