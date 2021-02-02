A new video captures all Osei Kwame Despite’s luxurious cars in his East Legon mansion

- Advertisement -

Dr. Osei Kwame Despite is a made man and a new video confirms the already known fact.

Just when we thought the millionaire’s fleet of cars were all put on display during his son Kennedy and wife Tracy’s wedding, a new video proves otherwise.

At his birthday celebration, the many luxurious cars of the CEO of the Despite Media Conglomerate were exhibited and it was a sight to behold.

The video making waves on social media shows Despite’s limited edition luxury cars, Rolls Royce Phantoms, Mercedes Coupes, Porsches and other plush automobiles outdoored at the venue for the celebration- his mansion.

In a special appearance, Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie was treated to a tour of Despite’s mansion and his expensive cars.

Even the rapper was impressed by the business mogul’s wealth as the likes of Fadda Dickson and Abeiku Santana took him around the place.

Furthermore, the rapper was seen having a moment with the businessman on his special day as they sang and danced together.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

In a particularly shocking scene, Dr Osei Kwame Despite was seen rolling into the venue for the celebration with a motorbike.

Among all his expensive cars, he chose to go with a bike today.

Despite’s humility and respect for people inspite of his immense wealth is commendable.