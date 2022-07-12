type here...
New video of Jackie Appiah’s closet goes viral

By Armani Brooklyn
Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has been trending online for the past three weeks after a video from her plush mansion at Trassaco estate near East Legon in Accra popped up.

The video showed Jackie taking Nigerian actress Luchy Donalds on a tour of the house after she visited Ghana recently.

Citing the video, one could tell that Jackie’s house was no ordinary mansion but a castle.

A new refreshing video that has surfaced on the internet again from the camp of Jackie Appiah shows her very spacious place and bedroom which is well furnished with a large closet made with mirrors.

The closet showed Jackie had dresses and fashion items in abundance. Designer shoes and bags from all the top fashion companies can be seen inside Jackie’s closet.

This video was made by one of the elite movie directors who paid Jackie Appiah a visit inside her mansion together with actor, Mr Beautiful.

The movie producer who couldn’t believe what he saw was full of praises for Jackie Appiah and described her as the “Yaa Asantewaa”.

Watch the video below to know more…

Jackie Appiah is the headmistress of all the self-acclaimed boss ladies on the internet. No-long talks!

    Source:Ghpage

