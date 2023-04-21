type here...
New video of KiDi looking sorrowful and dejected after revealing he’s battling a liver-related disease leaves fans teary

By Armani Brooklyn
New video of KiDi looking very sad after revealing he's battling a liver-related disease leaves fans teary
A new video of KiDi looking very sad and depressed has landed on the internet and left his die-hard fans teary in the process.

Earlier yesterday, the singer confirmed in his yet-to-be-released song that he’s currently battling a liver-related disease.

Although the singer refused to give additional details as to the current state of his health but some social media users have alleged that he has liver cancer.

Amidst the sad report, a new video of the singer looking sorrowful and dejected has gone rife on social media.

Without uttering a single word in the video, KiDi made several TikTok disconsolate transitions to subtly give his fans a hit about his current condition.

The reports that the ‘Say Cheese’ hitmaker is sick first gained ground exactly a month ago.

Initially, it was reported that he was down with a stroke but his management came out to dismiss the claims.

As confirmed by the singer himself, he isn’t down with a stroke but rather a liver-related disease.

Meanwhile, some die-hard fans of the musician are praying for his speedy recovery.

Ernestina Iris Agbenyo – Never give up bro! For our redeemer live, he will surely see you through any difficulties you are facing 

Samuel Sunday Onyemelife – May the almighty God protect you

Roberta Joyce WilsonIt’s just a prayer away my brother, Please pray with MOGPA or Alpha Hour for supernatural healing in Jesus Mighty Name 

Baba Sumaila May the Lord touch him to feel better in Jesus Christ name Amen

    Source:Ghpage

