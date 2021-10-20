type here...
New video of Moesha Boduong chilling with Afia Schwar and Efya pop up

By Kweku Derrick
afia schwar moesha bodoung efya norkturnal
Ghanaian actress and socialite Moesha Boduong has been spotted in a new video glowing like the sun and looking ravishing as ever.

The short video recorded by comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger captured repented Moesha and singer Efya hanging out at an undisclosed location.

The footage sought to give credence to the fact that Moesha is doing well as she has recovered from what was suspected to be depression or some sort of mental trauma some months ago.

The three friends were out and having fun and Afia decided to share the moment to let Ghanaians know that Moesh is indeed doing really well.

The video of Moesha Bodoung’s new look has excited fans on social media.

Check out the video below.

Source:GHPage

