New video shows Hajia Bintu’s transformation from her High School days

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Hajia Bintu SHS
Hajia Bintu SHS
Hajia Bintu is now the unofficial CEO of the Slay Queen business as she got featured in Shatta Wale’s video for a song dedicated to her.

Videos of the heavily endowed slay queen’s encounter with Shatta Wale have flooded social media as they met for the first time on set.

Born Naomi Asiamah, the internet celebrity with thousands of followers on the video app TikTok is famous for her voluptuous ”cheeks” and she is not shy to flaunt them.

Since she broke into the scene with TikTok videos of her showing her assets, she has taken the reins from the likes of Moesha, Hajia4Real, Efia Odo and is currently the most talked-about slay queen in the country.

It comes as no surprise that she even caught the attention of self-acclaimed Dancehall King, Shatta Wale, so much that he wrote a song about her.

Meanwhile, a video of her transformation from her High School days has hit social media and it is an interesting sight.

The video clearly shows that her curves may be natural since traces of her shapely body could be seen from her earlier years.

Hajia Bintu may have just paved her way to celebrity status and her followers look forward to seeing how well she plays it out.

Source:GHPAGE

