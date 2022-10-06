- Advertisement -

The child who was subjected to severe beatings of his life by a man who is presumed to be his father has been seen in another video seated beside a hearth looking very sad.

The child in the new video that has emerged looked helpless with so much going through the mind at that young age.

The man who taped the grieving child seemed happy. He sang renditions of some popular songs while he videoed the kid who sat on the floor tearing up.

In the latest development, the man seen in the viral video subjecting the toddler to severe beating has been arrested.

According to a report by KOFI TV, the suspect whose name has been identified as Richard Kofi was picked up by the police yesterday Wednesday 5th October 2022 at Akaa Buem in the Jasikan in the Volta Region.

The police also picked up the suspect’s wife who lives in a house separate from the husband. The child was also rescued from the house and placed in the care of the police.