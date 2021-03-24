type here...
GhPage Nigeria News New wife burnt to death by her jealous co-wife
Nigeria News

New wife burnt to death by her jealous co-wife

By Lizbeth Brown
Fatima Ibrahim
A young bride has reportedly been burnt to death by her husband’s first wife just 7 weeks after their marriage ceremony.

The newly married woman identified as Fatima Ibrahim was burnt beyond recognition at her residence in Niger State.

According to a family source, the first wife attacked Fatima at her residence and later set her house on fire after beating her black and blue.

The sad incident took place on Tuesday, 23rd March at Fatima’s apartment as the two wives are not living together.

This tragic news was shared by the family of Fatima in a post on social media, explaining how it happened.

According to the family, Fatima who is from Katsina State will be buried in line with the Islamic rites on 24th March at Sabuwar Unguwa residential area.

