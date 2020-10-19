I will give all newborn babies 200Gh and make university free- Kofi Akpaloo

- Advertisement -

Mr. Percival Kofi Akpaloo the Presidential aspirant for Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), has revealed that he will give newborn babies Gh200 and also make University free for all.

Speaking in an interview on GhPage TV, Kofi Akpaloo disclosed that when voted into power as the President he will implement the child benefit policy where children below the ages of 18 will receive a monthly allowance of Ghc200.

“We[LPG] are going to do things differently from the way NPP and NDC has been handling this economy.

One major thing we’re going to introduce is the child benefit; every child below 18 years will receive a monthly allowance of Ghc200, and if you’re lucky to have twins then they will receive GHc300 each ” Mr Kofi said.

He went on to say that this initiative will go a long way to “stimulate the economy to generate demand activities so that whenever there is a production of goods people will have the funds to purchase”.

Mr Kofi Akpaloo was of the view that his ‘soon to be put into operation’ policy will eventually serve as a job creation opportunity for all to also enjoy life.

Asked what he will do differently from other political parties that will inform the decision of the electorates to give him their vote, Kofi Akpaloo again stated that his party aside from the Child benefits which focuses on children below 18 will also not leave the adults behind.

According to him, the LPG is going to give unemployment benefits to persons above the ages of 18. He said this package comes with a monthly allowance of Gh400.

He was quick to add that though Gh400 is not any money it’s better to survive on that than to have nothing and worst of it all be dependant on others.

Watch the video below;

Still, on how he will contribute to the development of Ghana’s economy, the LPG flagbearer indicated that he will as ‘President’ set up a $10billion job fund to cater for those who have great business ideas, thus they can access capital from that fund.

Furthermore, the presidential hopeful told the host Jibsam Quarcoo that these flagships programmes of his party will have a positive effect on the nation.

“We want to change the economy so that there will be money circulating in the system all the time..” He added on.