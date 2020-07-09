Newborn baby holds mum’s IUD contraceptive that failed to stop her pregnancy

Several things have happened over the years that have got people accepting the fact that indeed the world is a strange place and full of scary surprises.

One strange news in circulation that has caught the attention of the majority is that of a newborn baby who came out holding his mum’s contraceptive IUD that failed to stop her from getting pregnant.

The baby boy can be clearly be seen tightly gripping on to his mother’s yellow and black intrauterine device in his hand in the photos. Wonders!

The photo was shot at Hai Phong International Hospital in the city of Hai Phong in northern Vietnam.

An intrauterine device (IUD) is a small contraceptive device that is put into the uterus (womb) to prevent pregnancy.

The two types available in Australia are the copper IUD and the hormonal IUD (Mirena).