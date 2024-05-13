The President of the land Nana Akuffo Addo together with the Ashantihene Otumfour Osei Tutu II commissioned the Nana Agyemang Prempeh I International Airport on Friday.

But the news is that the newly commissioned Airport was closed down again after the event because work on it had not been completed.

Passengers who had flown to Kumasi and vice versa were expecting to use the newly commissioned airport only to be told that they would be using the old airport.

Radio and Television personality Nana Yaa Brefo who also used the old airport revealed that her checks indicated that the newly commissioned airport wasn’t completed but they had to rush to commission it.

According to her, work is still ongoing on the Nana Agyemang Prempeh International Airport and operations to set to commence fully in September.

She said: “After the Kumasi International Airport was commissioned yesterday, it was closed down again. I’ve heard that the airport’s use will start in June, but full operation is set for September.

“Despite its commissioning yesterday, we couldn’t use it. So, we are still using the old airport.”

