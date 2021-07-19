- Advertisement -

A stretch of road has broken down completely in the Western Region of Ghana.

A section of the road between Aiyinase and Menzezor in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region.

According to a source, this newly constructed road reportedly caved in last Friday, July 16th 2021 when some road users were busily plying the road.

From the photos we’ve sighted, it feels like an earth tremor occurred around that area but we are informed that isn’t the case as nothing of that sort happened there.

See photos below:

Road crack

Road crack 1

Road crack 2

Road Crack 3

Road Crack 4