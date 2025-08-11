type here...
Source:GhPage
News

Newly wed couple perish in a road accident

By Armani Brooklyn
Abdulsalami Yusuf Kankara 37 and his wife Malama Zainab

NIGERIA – A newlywed couple have been confirmed dead after getting involved in a gory accident.

The crash occurred along the Kurfi-Katsina road on Saturday, August 9, 2025.

The deceased, Abdulsalami Yusuf Kankara, 37, and his wife, Malama Zainab, were returning from Kurfi Local Government Area, where they had visited another couple to commiserate over a miscarriage, when the crash occurred.

Abdulsalami’s brother, Aminu Yusuf Kankara, said a motorcycle carrying three people collided with their vehicle.

READ ALSO: Kwame A Plus replies to Prophet Roja’s doom prophecy about him

Abdulsalami Yusuf Kankara 37 and his wife Malama Zainab

“Those on the motorcycle and Abdulsalami’s wife died instantly. Abdulsalami later died at the hospital,” – He said.

According to eyewitnesses, the motorcyclist who was carrying two passengers, veered into the path of the car, unaliving all three on the motorcycle and one of the car’s occupants on the spot.

The other three occupants of the vehicle were rushed to the hospital, where Abdulsalami later succumbed to his injuries.

Trending
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Mourners described the late Abdulsalami as a good and kind man. He and his wife had been married only a few months.

READ ALSO: Bechem: SDA church members perish in a gory accident

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Prophet Roja and Kwame A Plus

Kwame A Plus replies to Prophet Roja’s doom prophecy about him

Tipsy Efia Odo slammed for sharing inappopirate video online

GhPageNews

TODAY

Monday, August 11, 2025
26.2 C
Accra

Also Read

A bird caused the Obuasi helicopter crash- Captain Smart

Captain-Smart

Lady drops popular Nigerian IG skit maker, Isbae U’s nude video after he refused to give her money

Isbae U

My boyfriend sleeps with me every day I visit him, he started sleeping with me when I was 7 years old- lady says

BBNAIJA 2025: Kayikunmi and Isabella’s all-loved-up session video

Kayikunmi and Isabella

Bechem: SDA church members perish in a gory accident

Bechem Accident
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways