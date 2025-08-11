Newly wed couple perish in a road accident

NIGERIA – A newlywed couple have been confirmed dead after getting involved in a gory accident.

The crash occurred along the Kurfi-Katsina road on Saturday, August 9, 2025.

The deceased, Abdulsalami Yusuf Kankara, 37, and his wife, Malama Zainab, were returning from Kurfi Local Government Area, where they had visited another couple to commiserate over a miscarriage, when the crash occurred.

Abdulsalami’s brother, Aminu Yusuf Kankara, said a motorcycle carrying three people collided with their vehicle.

“Those on the motorcycle and Abdulsalami’s wife died instantly. Abdulsalami later died at the hospital,” – He said.

According to eyewitnesses, the motorcyclist who was carrying two passengers, veered into the path of the car, unaliving all three on the motorcycle and one of the car’s occupants on the spot.

The other three occupants of the vehicle were rushed to the hospital, where Abdulsalami later succumbed to his injuries.

Mourners described the late Abdulsalami as a good and kind man. He and his wife had been married only a few months.

