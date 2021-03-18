type here...
GhPage Entertainment The next time I get asked about fraud in an interview I...
Entertainment

The next time I get asked about fraud in an interview I will walk out- Medikal fumes

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Medikal
Medikal vows never to diss anyone again
- Advertisement -

Medikal has threatened to walk out the next time a presenter asks him whether he makes legit money in an interview.

The rapper, since his emergence into the music industry somewhere in 2017 has been tagged an internet fraudster.

His plush lifestyle and his association with the likes of Criss Waddle who is also viewed through the same lenses has given people the impression that his wealth is not only from music.

In his recent interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, the presenter posed a question about why people still see him in that manner.

Nana Romeo pointed out that in his little social media banter with colleague rapper TeePhlow, the latter insinuated that Medikal’s flashy lifestyle was supported by money from fraudulent sources and not from music.

In response, an irritated Medikal mentioned that people are so mediocre that they think you can’t make legit money as a musician in Ghana.

He added that statements like that paint the wrong picture to the youth and threatened to walk out the next time the question is posed in an interview.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

The rapper added that his wealth was solely from music and endorsements and people who think otherwise are just losers.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, March 18, 2021
Accra
few clouds
86 ° F
86 °
86 °
62 %
3.5mph
20 %
Thu
85 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
87 °
Mon
85 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News