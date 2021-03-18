- Advertisement -

Medikal has threatened to walk out the next time a presenter asks him whether he makes legit money in an interview.

The rapper, since his emergence into the music industry somewhere in 2017 has been tagged an internet fraudster.

His plush lifestyle and his association with the likes of Criss Waddle who is also viewed through the same lenses has given people the impression that his wealth is not only from music.

In his recent interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, the presenter posed a question about why people still see him in that manner.

Nana Romeo pointed out that in his little social media banter with colleague rapper TeePhlow, the latter insinuated that Medikal’s flashy lifestyle was supported by money from fraudulent sources and not from music.

In response, an irritated Medikal mentioned that people are so mediocre that they think you can’t make legit money as a musician in Ghana.

He added that statements like that paint the wrong picture to the youth and threatened to walk out the next time the question is posed in an interview.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

The next time I get asked about fraud in an interview I will walk out- Medikal fumes pic.twitter.com/etKAmk5ju6 — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) March 18, 2021

The rapper added that his wealth was solely from music and endorsements and people who think otherwise are just losers.