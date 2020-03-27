- Advertisement -

Ghanaian rapper, Nhyiraba Kojo has been arrested by the police for defying the ban placed on public gatherings by the president of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo.

According to the reports, Nhyiraba Kojo who is very well aware of the ban on public gathering went ahead to operate his pub and nightclub.

SEE ALSO: Gov’t ready to lockdown Accra, Tema, Kumasi, and Obuasi – Sends enforcement directive to the police (Details)

Nhyiraba Kojo is the owner of Nhyiraba Kojo Pub. He was arrested by the police together with 3 others and his club closed down by the police.

The Public Relationship Officer of the Greater Accra Regional Police Command, DSP Efia Tenge briefing the media revealed the arrest was made on March 23rd, 2020.

SEE ALSO: Strange: Here’s all you need to know about the miracle hair in everyone’s bible that can cure Coronavirus (See)

The arrests were made at Baatsona, Klagon and Ngleshie Amanfrom. At Baatsona, the divisional commander, C/Supol/Mr. Julius Kpebbson led the operation.

On 15th March 2020, president Akufo Addo banned all public gatherings that will exceed 25 people in attendance.

SEE ALSO: Sad news: Upper West records first case of Coronavirus

He also closed down schools and all other religious gatherings such as churches and Mosque attendance. It’s a measure to help stop the spread of Covid-19 in Ghana