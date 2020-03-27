type here...
Home Entertainment Nhyiraba Kojo arrested by the police for breaking Covid-19 ban on public...
Source:GHPAGE
Entertainment

Nhyiraba Kojo arrested by the police for breaking Covid-19 ban on public gathering

By RASHAD
0
Nhyiraba Kojo
Nhyiraba Kojo
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian rapper, Nhyiraba Kojo has been arrested by the police for defying the ban placed on public gatherings by the president of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo.

According to the reports, Nhyiraba Kojo who is very well aware of the ban on public gathering went ahead to operate his pub and nightclub.

SEE ALSO: Gov’t ready to lockdown Accra, Tema, Kumasi, and Obuasi – Sends enforcement directive to the police (Details)

Nhyiraba Kojo is the owner of Nhyiraba Kojo Pub. He was arrested by the police together with 3 others and his club closed down by the police.

View this post on Instagram

Nhyiraba Kojo

A post shared by Ghpage TV (@ghpage_tv) on

The Public Relationship Officer of the Greater Accra Regional Police Command, DSP Efia Tenge briefing the media revealed the arrest was made on March 23rd, 2020.

SEE ALSO: Strange: Here’s all you need to know about the miracle hair in everyone’s bible that can cure Coronavirus (See)

The arrests were made at Baatsona, Klagon and Ngleshie Amanfrom. At Baatsona, the divisional commander, C/Supol/Mr. Julius Kpebbson led the operation.

On 15th March 2020, president Akufo Addo banned all public gatherings that will exceed 25 people in attendance.

SEE ALSO: Sad news: Upper West records first case of Coronavirus

He also closed down schools and all other religious gatherings such as churches and Mosque attendance. It’s a measure to help stop the spread of Covid-19 in Ghana

Previous articleDavido’s fiancee Chioma test positive for coronavirus
Next articleCOVID-19: Obour allegedly put life of 15 nurses at risk after lying about travel history of sick father

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

Davido’s fiancee Chioma test positive for coronavirus

Mr. Tabernacle -
Breaking news exclusively available to us affirms that singer Davido's baby mama and fiancee have tested positive for the deadly coronavirus Ghpage.com...
Read more
Entertainment

I started sleeping with men at a very tender age – Vicky Zugah

Qwame Benedict -
Ghanaian actress Vicky Zugah has opened up about her sexual life stating that she wouldn't be surprised if her 16years old daughter...
Read more
Entertainment

Homosexuals in Ghana are the cause of Coronavirus in Ghana – Musician

Mr. Tabernacle -
Ghana in the past few weeks has been hit with the global pandemic covid-19 and its confined and recorded cases are on...
Read more
Entertainment

Angel Obinim is my biological father – Alleged Sidechic speaks

Qwame Benedict -
Angel Bishop Daniel Obinim who is the founder and leader of God's Way International Church a few hours ago was the talk...
Read more
Entertainment

Owusu Bempah won’t make it to the end of 2020 – Powerful Man of God claims

Mr. Tabernacle -
A powerful man of God by name Apostle Francis Amoako Attah of the Parliament Chapel International (Formerly; Freedom Chapel), has revealed the...
Read more
Entertainment

Video of a young man operating an ATM with a long stick amid coronavirus goes viral

Qwame Benedict -
Gradually the coronavirus which has been declared by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a global pandemic is now dictating what we...
Read more

TODAY

Saturday, March 28, 2020
Accra
few clouds
27 ° C
27 °
27 °
88 %
1.5kmh
14 %
Sat
30 °
Sun
30 °
Mon
29 °
Tue
30 °
Wed
29 °

Most Read

News

Strange: There is a miracle hair in every bible that can allegedly cure Coronavirus

RASHAD -
Coronavirus is still raging all over the world and the world leaders are desperately in search of a vaccine that can efficiently...
Read more
News

Kennedy Agyapong finally leaks video of Obinim in bed with his girlfriend, Lovia

RASHAD -
Kennedy Agyapong, the member of parliament for Assin Central is determined to strip Bishop Daniel Obinim of every dignity he has as...
Read more
News

Government ready to lockdown Accra, Tema, Kumasi, and Obuasi

RASHAD -
The government of Ghana led by Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo is finally ready to lockdown some selected cities in the country.
Read more
Lifestyle

They are my daughters – Obinim reacts to Kennedy Agyapong’s leaked videos

RASHAD -
The founder and leader of International Godsway Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim has finally reacted to the leaked tapes of him in a...
Read more
ghpage-logo-w

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News