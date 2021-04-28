- Advertisement -

Nhyiraba Kojo has fired back at Kumawood actor turned musician Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin.

In a latest interview on BRYT TV, the businessman claimed Lilwin is broke and selfish who only cares about himself.

Nhyiraba stated that he was very disappointed when Lilwin failed to attend the birthday party he organized for him.

The businessman who sounded very angry indicated that Lilwin requested for the birthday party and was upset that he didn’t show up.

According to Nhyiraba Kojo, he didn’t charge Lilwin for the role he played in his ‘Cocoa Season’ TV series because he regarded him as a good friend.

He also revealed that he took it upon himself to feed the cast and crew for three days with his own money as the food Lilwin provided for them was nothing to write home about.

He added that he was just expecting Lilwin to return his kind gesture by attending the party he spent a lot of money on organising.

Nhyiraba Kojo also placed a curse on Lilwin, indicating that the curse can only be reversed if he (Lilwin) confesses.

He wrote on Instagram; “No one can reverse my curse on you until you confess. This is a clear evidence my fans , First of all he lied that he wasn’t aware of any birthday party i organised for him right? same person together with his azaa PRO contacted me ,begged me to help them organise the party at my mansion because they are broke and things are hard for them. Why would you even beg me for a common transportation for just a birthday party you have begged me to organise for you? Just 1500 cedis? SMH. Kindly follow the chat ,listen to the voice notes, and get to know who is a liar here , So all I have been hearing about @officiallilwin is true , this guy is greedy and selfish , a real faker , @therealfunnyface@kwakumanubob you guys are prophets”.

See post below;

In replying to the ritual claims levelled against him by Lilwin, he explained that he is not perturbed and the actor wants to tarnish his image.

He further reiterated his points that Lilwin is very broke and selfish.