I’m richer than Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy and Sarkodie – Nhyiraba Kojo

Nhyiraba Kojo has made bold claim by stating he is richer than most of the top Ghanaian musicians including Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale.

According to him, those three Ghanaian musicians do not come close near him as far as riches are concerned.

Speaking in an interview the bankroller of the Nhyiraba Kojo City Night Club underscored that these top musicians do not have what it takes to compete him financially.

The not too active musician stressed confidently pointing to Shatta Wale by saying anytime he sees the boss of the SM movement family flaunting money on social media, he laughs that off as some joke.

According to him he does not only see Shatta Wale as a musician but he also perceive him to be a joker who often entertain his fans with his little wealth he has.

There is no slightest shake of doubt about the fact that Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale all charge higher than Nhyiraba Kojo as musicians.

But charging for shows and the money made from streaming and other musical avenues are not the only source of income for a human being.

Nhyiraba Kojo has a number of businesses which he run and makes him some good money aside music.