Nicholas God will Judge you – Dumped lady calls out ex-lover, Tattoos pained words on her back

A young lady has gone viral on social media after her tattoo became a topic for discussion on the local digital space leaving many to ponder the mystery behind the words “Nicholas, God will Judge you.”

While the woman’s identity remains unknown, the prominence of her ex-boyfriend’s name, Nicholas, suggests a story of emotional significance and perhaps a chapter of heartbreak.

The question most people are asking is; “What transpired between the woman and Nicholas that compelled her to etch this poignant message onto her skin?”

Did Nicholas wrong her in a way that goes beyond the typical trials of a failed relationship?

The absence of clear details adds to the intrigue, leaving room for speculation and imagination.

Tattoos often carry personal meanings, serving as a form of self-expression or a way to permanently commemorate significant moments or individuals.



In this case, the public is left to wonder whether the woman’s decision to get this particular tattoo was an impulsive act fueled by raw emotion or a deliberate choice to send a powerful message.

Netizens Reactions…

Raphael Christopher – God don judge you already

Eðem L. Nukafu – Oooh! Which one too be this ..

Hayford Appiah – Many things dey happened

