Pregnant UK based Ghanaian dancer, youtube star, Nicole Thea dies at 24 along with her unborn son

The Ghanaian UK based pregnant YouTube star, dancer Nicole Thea has died along with her unborn son Reign in an undisclosed circumstance.

The news of her death was broken on her own Instagram page which stated Nicole, aged 24, had passed away with her son on Saturday morning.

Miss Thea was eight months pregnant.

The statement posted to her Instagram page also added that her partner Global Boga had made the decision to publish pre-recorded Youtube videos she had filmed for her channel.

The statement on her Instagram page reads: “To all Nicole’s friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning.

Also Nicole pre-schedule a few YouTube videos and Boga has made the decision to allow them to be aired.

As a family we ask that you give us privacy because our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened. Thank you her mum RIP My beautiful baby girl Nicnac and my grandson Reign, I will miss you for the rest of my life until we meet again in eternal heaven. Xxx”

Nicole Thea was known to be a street dancer who later turned out to be an influencer and a youtube star.

A video of when Nicole Thea came to Ghana

She lived in London with her partner who is also Ghanaian, Global Boga and was nearing her due date.

in April, the pair announced the pregnancy with an Instagram post which they captioned: ‘We can’t hide this any longer, secrets out.. GOD gave us the biggest blessing yet. I’m finally creating a beautiful little human inside of me.

‘Can’t believe this bubba will be half of me and half of the loml. Honestly, has been the best support EVER and GOD made no mistakes making him the father.

‘We are already obsessed with you our little miracle baby. Thank you for choosing us to be your parents and best friends.’

After their announcement, they started sharing her pregnancy journey with their combined 240k plus Instagram followers and to her 78.1k followers on her YouTube channel.