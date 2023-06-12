- Advertisement -

The Niece of the Chief who shot his wife, Chantell Boateng has spoken aftermath of the sad incident in Columbus, Ohio in the United States of America.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with GHPage TV on the Rash Hour Show with Host King Asu B, the lady made some interesting revelations on the case that has gained attention.

According to her, the Uncle (the deceased Sumankwaahene) about a month ago before the incident called his Sister – who is the mother of Chantell Boateng- complaining about his marital issues.

The deceased told his sister that he is facing a series of challenges in his marriage.

Chantell during the interview disclosed that her Uncle once told his sister that he found lingerie in her bag.

He found the lingerie in his wife’s bag as at the time she was ready to travel to Ghana. Chantell revealed that her Uncle got worried about the lingerie he saw in his wife’s bag.

His worry was due to the reason that his wife was travelling to Ghana alone and lingerie would have been of no use since he (the husband) will not be with her.

The husband (deceased) suspected the wife of cheating but when he complained to his blood sister, she told him to resort to prayer as God will intervene and make things perfect as it were.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

Harriet Yaa Gyamfuaa Aboagye (the Wife), a Ghanaian woman shot by her husband in the United States after threatening to leave him and marry her ex.

The news of Harriet and her husband, Michael Amoako, has since become a national topic.



According to reports, the duo were married with four kids, staying in Columbus, Ohio in the United States of America.

Michael, the Sumankwaahene of the Ghanaian community in Columbus, had travelled to the States after winning the visa lottery and later brought Harriet along.