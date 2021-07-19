type here...
GhPageEntertainmentNigel Gaise prophesy to Nigerian Governors in Nigeria
Entertainment

Nigel Gaise prophesy to Nigerian Governors in Nigeria

By Qwame Benedict
- Advertisement -

The head pastor of Prophetic Hill Chapel Prophet Nigel Gaisie has once again made the news after his crusade in Nigeria.

The Prophet was a special guest at the Fire House Church Sunday service yesterday.

Nigel Gaisie who is known for property prophesying some incidents which came to pass decided to do the same in Nigeria.

The people who had gathered there includes ambassadors, army generals, governors and many influential people in Abuja.

One key thing the Prophet made mention of was the fact there is a conspiracy against the ambassador to Sierra Leone but he chooses to keep it a secret.

See photos below:

Nigel Gaisie
Nigel prophet
Prophet
Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, July 19, 2021
Accra
clear sky
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
78 %
4.8mph
0 %
Mon
78 °
Tue
79 °
Wed
81 °
Thu
78 °
Fri
80 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News