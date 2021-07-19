Nigel Gaise prophesy to Nigerian Governors in Nigeria

- Advertisement -

The head pastor of Prophetic Hill Chapel Prophet Nigel Gaisie has once again made the news after his crusade in Nigeria.

The Prophet was a special guest at the Fire House Church Sunday service yesterday.

Nigel Gaisie who is known for property prophesying some incidents which came to pass decided to do the same in Nigeria.

The people who had gathered there includes ambassadors, army generals, governors and many influential people in Abuja.

One key thing the Prophet made mention of was the fact there is a conspiracy against the ambassador to Sierra Leone but he chooses to keep it a secret.

See photos below:

