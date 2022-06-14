- Advertisement -

The Head Pastor of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has been captured in a viral video allegedly attacking his 70-year-old landlady.

According to reports, the landlady confronted Nigel Gaisie to get rid of his trash because the stench emanating was disturbing the other tenants.

In a video that has been widely circulated, the man of God was seen furiously going after his landlady but was detained by his associates.

Nigel Gaisie was then ushered into his premises by his associates after he tried several times to attack the old lady.

Watch the video below;

The video has attracted mixed reactions from netizens who condemned Nigel Gaisie’s actions and some are of the view that this is just a ploy to tarnish his image.

Read some comments below;

gadio_85 asked; “He’s renting? How. Ghanaian pastors can’t be renting ?”.

pikabootiwaa said; “So he doesn’t have a house of his own…..n he buys watch worth billions of cedis”.

bejosista wrote; “How has my beloved Christianity been reduced to some deplorable antics like this? As to how some of these current breed of charlatans who’ve infiltrated the church are still boisterously operating and not struck off, remains an enigma to me”.

siematrend added; “He already have ppl hating on him so they can make up things up .. I’ve never been a fun but I think ppl should get the fact before they start roasting him online”.

gracilynadom stated; “This man is a very fake pastor, he was never real..its about time he was put away, aboa bi sei”.

Peterson_church_boy wrote; “The work of God is full of attacks. everybody think of yourself. moses did what was wrong and all those who spoke about it were punished. remove the log in your eyes ?? before removing someone’s speck”.