A former junior Pastor of Prophet Nigel Gaisie identified as Kakra Essien has revealed that his former boss slept with the girlfriend of Accra FM’s presenter Nana Romeo.

This comes as a confirmation because controversial radio and television personality Afia Schwarzenegger had earlier dropped the “filla”.

Speaking on ‘The Seat’ show yesterday, Pastor Kakra narrated how Nigel Gaisie slept with the girlfriend of Nana Romeo after he introduced her to him.

Pastor Kakra explained that Nana Romeo who was a member of Prophetic Hill Chapel with Nigel Gaisie as their head pastor.

He went to say that Nana Romeo once had a girlfriend and he brought her to introduce to Nigel Gaisie.

The next day, Nigel Gaisie invited the lady over to his office only to end up chopping her which resulted in Nana Romeo leaving the church.

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has launched an attack on Nigel Gaisie exposing him on all the evil things he has done.