The founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel Nigel Gaisie is gradually attaining the status of a notorious man of God if what we are hearing is true.

According to new information we gathered, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has cursed one of his church members for allegedly voting for the New Patriotic Party and its flagbearer Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo.

The church member who has been identified as Bridget in an interview revealed that Nigel Gaisie allegedly sent curses to her on phone.

Narrating how the whole thing happened, she explained that she belongs to one group that they always tease people and since NDC lost the elections, the group members decided to troll members who belong to the NDC.

Since she only saw it as a joke, she also reposted those message on her Whatsapp status which was seen by her friends.

She later received a message from one of Nigel Gaisie’s junior pastor who asked her why she was making fun of the NDC knowing very the church leader Nigel had prophecied for them and he has been seeing it on her status.

Bridget continued that she knew very well that the junior pastor was telling lies so she requested that the pastor sends her screenshot of the said things she posted on her status which he did.

She went on to say that looking how serious the messages were, she showed them to her mother who also went to the church premises of Nigel Gaisie to question why they would curse her daughter.

Watch the video below:

The mother in the interview disclosed that she was almost beaten by some men from Prophet Nigel Gaisie’s church.

Nigel Gaisie since the declaration by the EC has been trolled on social media after his prophecy about the 2020 elections failed to see the light.