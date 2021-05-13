type here...
GhPageLifestyleNigel Gaisie dares Kweku Annan to proceed to court
Lifestyle

Nigel Gaisie dares Kweku Annan to proceed to court

By Lizbeth Brown
Justice Kweku Annan and Nigel Gaisie
- Advertisement -

Prophet Nigel Gaisie has reacted to the legal action taken against him by the host of ‘The Seat’ programme on Net 2 TV, Justice Kweku Annan.

In a video, the man of God who felt offended tore the lawsuit into pieces and dared Kweku Annan to take him to court.

According to Prophet Nigel Gaisie, Kweku Annan has made it a point to tarnish his image for over a month and is ready to face him in court.

Nigel Gaisie also reiterated his comment where he accused Kweku Annan of extorting money from pastors.

The founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel further rained insult and curses on Kweku Annan and dared him to do his worse.

“I received a lawsuit from this little man asking me to retract my statement and apologise within two weeks. I am not a coward and I am daring him to take me to court. For the past one year, you have made me your agenda.

I came here to tear your letter, Kweku Annan, I have no respect for this lawsuit. If you are a man proceed to court. You sat on tv to denigrate me but I just spited you and like a dog you came to vomit. Retraction my foot, take me to court”, Nigel Gaisie angrily stated.

Watch the video below;

Subscribe to watch new videos

This comes after Nigel Gaisie accused Justice Kweku Annan of extorting money from men of God to shelf their secrets.

After this accusation, Kweku Annan threatened to take legal actions against the man of God and also ordered him to retract and apologise for defaming him.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, May 13, 2021
Accra
scattered clouds
85.3 ° F
85.3 °
85.3 °
66 %
4mph
40 %
Thu
86 °
Fri
87 °
Sat
87 °
Sun
87 °
Mon
86 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News