Entertainment
Entertainment

Nigel Gaisie didn’t rape Mzbel – Afia Schwar claims

By Armani Brooklyn
Nigel Gaisie didn't rape Mzbel - Afia Schwar claims
Afia Schwarzenegger has revived her age-long beef with Mzbel with her latest shocking admission of playing a vital role in the death of the singer’s father.


The comedienne made this staggering claim on Instagram live in response to Mzbel’s ‘Fufu Funu” diss song which she released in response to Afia’s attacks on her in a recent explosive interview with Zionfelix.

According to Afia Schwar, she was hurt by how Mzbel mocked her over her father’s death and as revenge, she went to church and prayed to God to also kill Mzbel’s father so she’ll know how it feels to lose a father.

Afia Schwar attacks MzBel

After making this confession, she also spoke about Mzbel’s wild allegations against Prophet Nigel Gaisie that he raped her.

According to loudmouth Afia Schwarzenegger reports that Prophet Nigel Gaisie raped Mzbel are false and added that it was Mzbel’s sugar daddy who introduced her to Prophet Nigel Gaisie.

Afia Schwarzenegger claims that Prophet Nigel Gaisie never raped Mzbel but rather, the singer willingly presented herself to the man of God to chop her.


She continued that Mzbel slept with Prophet Nigel Gaisie, accused him of rape and blackmailed him for Ghc50,000 as compensation.

This drama isn’t ending looking at how Mzbel and Afia are throwing each others’ secrets on the internet.


These grown-ups never cease to amaze Ghanaians with their drama and fights on social media, the least provocation, they jab each other.

    Source:Ghpage

