Nigel Gaisie drops a serious prophecy about the just-ended special voting exercise

In yet another prophecy by the founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Church, Prophet Nigel Gaisie he sees a dangerous movement of ballot boxes and stuffing with votes.

He claims the ballot boxes that are in safekeeping are being cut open from beneath the boxes and ballots are changed and stuffed with votes in favour of someone else (a Presidential Candidate).

Nigel’s prophesy is about the just-ended special voting exercise that was held across the country in all the 275 constituencies.

The special voting exercise was conducted yesterday December 1 2020, for Security persons, Media and some selected individuals to free them up for official duties on election day, Monday, December 7.

According to the man of God, the vision he saw about the aftermath of the special voting exercise is scary and very dangerous therefore drawing the attention of all.

In an earlier post (now deleted) he shared on social media, Prophet Nigel noted that whoever watches the watchman must be on Red alert that the ballot boxes are not tempered with.

Read the post Nigel Gaisie earlier shared on His Facebook Page hours ago;

“Special voting Election has ended today and all the ballot boxes have gone for safe keeping at vaious polling stations. I see a dangerous movement of ballot boxes stuffing. Ballot boxes that are in safe keeping being cut open from beneath the boxes and ballots changed in favour of someone else.

“The plastic ballot boxes have been cut open and sealed after the swap of votes without touching the seals. Whoever watches the watchman must be on Red alert that the ballot boxes are not tempered with”

