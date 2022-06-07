Nigel Gaisie fake prophecies about me negatively affected my career -Zack GH

- Advertisement -

Kumawood actor cum musician Zack GH has opened up about how the fake prophecy Nigel Gaisie made about him harmed his career.

While addressing this issue on Oyerepa TV’s ‘Ciniie’ show, the musician recounted how the prophecy had a negative impact on him and how others refused to work with him.

According to Zack, some radio stations tagged him as a wicked person and rejected the songs he sent to be played on air.

“Nigel Gaisie’s false prophecy badly affected me. A lot of people saw me as a wicked person. Even when I sent my song to radio stations they rejected it and asked me to go and settle my issues with Lilwin because he is ahead of me and popular as well.

What Nigel Gaisie said about me was false. I did not take Lilwin anywhere. Anyone who knows me can testify that I cannot do that”, Zack GH asserted.

It can be recalled that in 2019, the Head Pastor of True Word Fire Prophetic Ministries, Prophet Nigel Gaisie revealed to Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin that his former manager, Zack has taken him to a spiritualist to destroy his career.

The man of God explained that Zack took Lilwin to a fetish priest to lock his voice with a padlock to obstruct his music career.

Zack, however, denied the allegations and reiterated his assertions that he has never had any plans of doing that to Lilwin.