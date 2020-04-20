Nigel Gaisie feeds the street of Accra-Shares money, Yams, Rice, water, etc to over 6000 people

The founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Ministry, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has fed thousands of people on the street of Accra as part of his efforts to reduce the stress on less fortunate people in society.

Before the president of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo lifted the partial lockdown in Accra and Kumasi which is believed to have brought untold hardship on some people, the revered man of God decided to do his part in the fight against Coronavirus.

Among other things, Prophet Nigel Gaisie shared money, yam, bags of rice, packs of water, drinks, and many other food items.

In total, Prophet Nigel Gaisie fed over 6000 people when he hit the street to do his donation, Ghpage.com can confirm.

Check out photos from when the man of God went to make his donations below

It’s worthy to note that Nigel Gaisie has already shared thousands of face mask and hand sanitizers to aid the fight against Coronavirus