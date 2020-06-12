Audio circulating on social media reveals how a voice matching that of Honourable Kennedy Agyapong saying that Prophet Nigel Gaisie sent assassins to kill the Assin Central MP.

It is alleged that Prophet Nigel Gaisie took a different approach to respond to Hon Kennedy Agyapons’s allegation by paying some armed men huge sums of money to assassinate the Net2tv boss.

According to Kennedy Agyapong said and I quote, “Yesterday, I am warning Nigel. He hired assassins at railways to kill, Nigel and His Associate…Godways or whatever he is called…”

Kennedy Agyapong asserted that God has blessed him so much that he is invincible even to assassins.

He, however, stated that some of the hired assassins were reluctant and yet Nigel paid them GHC 10,000 initial for them to think through before they said no to the job. He again stated he is on top of intelligence and knows how out of the six hired assassins two didn’t consent to the arrangement.

Kennedy Agyapong also stated emphatically that he is gonna retaliate on Monday with certain revelations concerning Prophet Nigel Gaisie. Ghana should, therefore, watch out.

Listen the audio below: