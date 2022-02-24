- Advertisement -

The founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel Prophet Nigel Gaisie has allegedly been invited to the Police CID over his 31st December watch night prophecies.

According to a post sighted on social media, the preacher is been invited to the CID headquarters over some comments he made during his church service.

The post revealed that the preacher is supposed to make an appearance at the headquarters on Monday 28th February 2022.

The post on the handle of broadcast journalist Bobie Ansah reads; “Look, I think Ghanaians must rise up in support of Prophet Nigel Gaisie against threats and intimidations against him by this Akufo Addo led govt. He has just received a call from the CID office to report on Monday over some comments he made during his usual church meetings.

This is absolutely ridiculous! This is absolutely insane!”

See a screenshot of his post below:

Kwabena Ansah’s post

Prophet Nigel Gaisie is yet to pass an official comment about this invitation.