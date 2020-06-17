A former junior pastor of Prophet Nigel Gaisie named Kakra has revealed on NET 2 TV’s Hot Seat Show that Nigel’s prophecies to Lil Win and Stonebwoy’s wife Louisa were fake.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, the founder of Prophetic Hill Chapel, is the new ”fake” pastor on Kennedy Agyapong’s radar as the maverick politician persists in his quest to expose crooks posing as men of God.

On one of the shows with host Justice Kweku Annan, Nigel Gaisie’s former junior pastor disclosed that the man of God’s famed prophecies to Lil Win and Louisa- Stonebwoy’s wife were all staged.

According to him, Prophet Nigel Gaisie is an opportunist who would use the presence of celebrities at his church to attract fame and exploit them through unfounded prophecies.

Apparently, Nigel has a right-hand man who scans his congregation at the beginning of his services in search of any celebrities that may have made an appearance.

This right-hand man who goes by the name ”go slow” would then relay secret information about the said celebrity which Nigel will in turn use as prophecy.

He revealed that Nigel’s prophecy about Lil Win’s former manager Zack was a complete hoax.

Furthermore, Kakra mentioned that Nigel paid police an amount of 5000 cedis to rubbish Zack’s case against him since Zack did not have the money to push the case further.

Again, trending some time past was Nigel Gaisie’s prophecy to Stonebwoy’s wife Louisa about how an Illuminati spirit in the music industry was after her husband’s life.

It is alleged that Louisa was asked by Stonebwoy to desist from going to Nigel’s church because he did not need any negativity around him.

Kennedy’s expose on Nigel is far from ending with the politician ready to ride the issue till its wheels fall off.