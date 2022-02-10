Nigel Gaisie & Ken Agyapong have finally smoked the peace pipe after clashing face to face (Video)

- Advertisement -

Good news received this evening confirms that controversial politician, MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong and Prophet Nigel Gaisie have smoked the peace pipe after years of throwing shots at each other on social media.

The two controversial personalities for over 2 years have been on each others case at the least chance. Kennedy and Nigel have not been on good terms for a while now.

This led to a heated social media banter where Kennedy Agyapong threatened to go down the gutters with the leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Nigel.

No one ever thought both parties could reach a point of settling their differences and come together as one. It has finally happened.

Here’s what happened; According to information available to Ghpage News, the Christian Council of Ghana invited Ken and Nigel for the meeting to settle the conflict between them.

We gather that the meeting that didn’t last for that long saw each of the two big personalities in the country expressing their feeling at each other in rather a respectable manner.

In the meeting, Kennedy Agyapong admitted that Nigel is a very fine gentleman with a very bright future and thus hold nothing against him even though he comes at him a series of times.

Ken, we are informed from the meeting told Prophet Gaisie that aside from his findings of him some of his close relations also reach out to him to bring him pieces of information, advising Nigel to be careful with those around him.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, on the other hand, was full of joy for meeting the maverick politician. He also expressed that he has nothing against Kennedy.

Listen to the audio below to know more…..