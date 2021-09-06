type here...
Nigel Gaisie prophecy about Guinea comes to pass

By Qwame Benedict
Once again another prophecy from the camp of Prophet Nigel Gaisie has come to pass after the coup in Guinea some few hours ago.

In a series of videos in our possession, the leader of Prophetic Hill Church Nigel Gaisie spoke about the coup during his church services.

According to the preacher, in all the videos available to us, people from West Africa should pray because he saw political instability in some countries which would lead to the loss of human lives.

In the first video dated August 9th 2020, Prophet Nigel Gaisie mentioned that he has a message for the people of Guinea and the Ivory Coast.

He stated that he saw political instability in Guinea and Ivory Coast adding that the latter was going to experience political insurgency.

Fast forward to October 25th that same year, he again sent a message out to the whole world that the President of Guinea was going to win the elections but it would be followed by a fight in the country.

His final prophecy on Guinea came on July 13th 2021 during a church service, Prophet Nigel revealed he saw a Military coup in a West Africa country despite him knowing which country, he wasn’t going to mention the name of the country.

Source:Ghpage

