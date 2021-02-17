The leader and founder of Prophetic Hill Chapel Prophet Nigel Gaisie has gone hard on a social media user who attacked him under his post.

Nigel Gaisie who is noted as one of the prophet in country that always prophesy about doom recently did same but this netizen seems not to be happy with this prophecy.

According to the user, Nigel Gaise has been silent for sometime but since he heard in the news that the Minister of Finance designante has been flown out of the country, he has come to drop a prophecy.

The comment from the social media user got to the bad side of the man of God who replied to the user.

In his response to the user, he disclosed that he has monitored and has seen that he (netizen) is always on his case and as such he has plan to deal with him and other who come on his wall to abuse him spiritually.

Nigel Gaisie added that it has been revealed to him that some people have plotted brain damage and a car accident for him(netizen).

See screenshot of the post below: