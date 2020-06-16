The leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel Prophet Nigel Gaisie has responded to the Hon. Kennedy Agyapong after he called him to come out and explain to Ghanaians why he buried a sword at his church premises.

Outspoken Kennedy Agyapong in his quest to expose fake prophets in the country has now shifted his focus on Prophet Nigel Gaisie.

During his time on ‘The Seat’ show yesterday, Kennedy Agyapong showed photos of when Nigel Gaisie was burying a sword at his church premises in the presence of some other people.

Also Read: Nigel Gaisie chopped Nana Romeo’s girlfriend – Fmr. associate confirms

In another picture, anointing oil was seen in the hole that has been dug by Prophet Nigel Gaisie with him kneeling close to it.

Kennedy questioned why Prophet Nigel would bury a sword and its significance to the church.

Well, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has responded to the question been asked by Kennedy Agyapong explaining what it meant to bury a sword in Christendom.

Also Read: Kennedy Agyapong leaks photos of Nigel Gaisie’s rumoured side-chick that he allegedly murdered

He posted: “Faith defies logic as such Tokens and Symbols are synonymous with the prophetic

The fact that you doubt it doesn’t mean it’s powerless

Here are some tokens and what it stands for and why we use them especially as a top notch prophetic church..

THE SWORD

God’s Word is symbolized by a SWORD: “It is sharper than any two-edged sword and cuts as deep as the place where soul and spirit meet, the place where joints and marrow meet. God’s word judges a person’s thoughts and intentions” (Heb 4:12).

Also Read: Kennedy Agyapong exposes 30 women Nigel Gaisie has slept with

The Word of God is able to penetrate people’s ears in the same way as a sword with precision and in a way that inflicts pain, in this case the pain of guilt. Such pain yields good results, just as a surgeon’s scalpel cuts away diseased flesh.

we are able to take up the SWORD of God’s Word as a weapon to use in our battle against Satan.

The SWORD of the Word of God is part of the armor believers are to put on each day as they fight against the powers of evil (Eph 6:17).

Also Read: Mzbel reacts to Nigel Gaisie and Kennedy Agyapong’s fight

The SWORD is a symbol representing the power of God to fight the influences of evil and bring people to repentance, for it has “divine power to destroy strongholds” (2 Cor 10:4 ESV)

Thank you Papa Ofori Attah for the sword you graced our church with during the sword cutting two years ago.#PHC#achurchonfire”

See screenshot below: