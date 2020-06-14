Popular Ghanaian musician, Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah who is known in showbiz as Mzbel is back with the whole truth regarding herself and the leader and founder of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie.

In a phone-in interview with Peace Fm today, the musician admitted that it’s already a known fact in the public domain that she has serious issues with Prophet Nigel Gaisie that she, some days ago went online to address.

Speaking to Akwasi Aboagye on Peace FM, Mzbel made it known that what Nigel Gaisie did to her was a serious crime that her only option was to take him on to face the wrath of the law, but she was advised by some prominent individuals to put a stop.

Though she, when speaking on the radio during the interview did not boldly say she was raped by Nigel as Hon. Kennedy Agyapong revealed on Net 2 TV, but the demeanour she was answering the questions subtly confirmed the issue.

Mzbel, narrating why she called him out on social media, she explained that she had issues with him but he was trying to act tough because he saw himself as untouchable so she decided to prove to him that he was nothing.

Drawing the curtain on the subject matter, Mzbel further enunciated she does not doubt the allegations being made by Kennedy Agyapong against Nigel Gaisie because she has seen a lot of proves pointing that he is fake.

Who watches the watchman?. Meanwhile, Kennedy Agyapong has promised to go all out on Nigel Gaisie with some serious expose about him come Monday. 15th June 2020 on his private owned TV station Net 2.