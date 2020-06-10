type here...
Nigel Gaisie sleeps with ladies before leading in church services – Former Associate

By Qwame Benedict
The founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel Prophet Nigel Gaisie has been exposed by his former associate known as Pastor Kakra Essien of sleeping with ladies.

According to the associate who was a guest on NET 2 “The Seat” show, he stated that one thing which is common with Prophet Nigel is sleeping with ladies.

Pastor kakra disclosed due to his habit of sleeping with ladies, his former boss had to leave his wife behind in his four bedroom house just to sleep with ladies in his office.

Also Read: Only 10% of Ghanaian pastors are fake – Nigel Gaisie

He further revealed that even on days that they have all nights prayers, Prophet Nigel Gaisie makes sure he sleeps with one lady before he climbs his altar to lead them.

Pastor Kakra dared Prophet Nigel Gaisie to come out and deny if he doesn’t do all that he has said about him.

He continued that he(Pastor Kakra) has personally looked for ladies for Nigel Gaisie to sleep with in his office.

