By now everyone knows Kennedy Agyapong is not slowing down on his expose? against Prophet Nigel Gaisie.

Kennedy Oheneba Agyapong, the MP for Assin Central has for weeks now been exposing all the bad deeds of Ghanaian prophets.

The person in the chopping block now is Nigel Gaisie and it’s now been revealed that his weakness is women. He doesn’t care whether married or not.

According to Kennedy Agyapong, Nigel Gaisie slept with his side chick and murdered her when she attempted to blow his cover.

Not only that, but Kennedy Agyapong also revealed Nigel Gaisie has slept with over 30 women since he gained prominence in Ghana.

Among the 30 women whom some are married are celebrities, tv and radio presenters, wives of radio presenters like Nana Romeo, ushers as well as ordinary church members.

But according to Kennedy Agyapong, Nigel Gaisie does not give a damn whether the woman is married or not, as long as he wants a piece of the lady, he must get it at all cost.

Watch Kennedy Agyapong below

Kennedy Agyapong claims Nigel Gaisie is worse than Bishop Daniel Obinim and in due time, he will list all the 30 women by their names.