The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Honorable Kennedy Ohene Agyapong in his bid to bring down all fake pastors in the country is going all out in his series of exposing, detailing every single action of them.

The maverick politician again after totally bringing down Bishop Obinim to the mud has turned his focus to Prophet Nigel Gaisie, the founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel.

Kennedy Agyapong, yesterday on Net 2 TV revealed some secrets about Nigel Gaisie that has sent all aback. According to him. Nigel Gaisie traveled the Gambia to seek ‘juju’ to grow his church.

He again revealed that parts of the condition of the ‘juju’ Nigel got from the Gambia was that he should not sleep with his wife for a set period of time, which he without reservation agreed to.

The NPP fireman sent out a warning to the NDC’s flag bearer, John Dramani Mahama to be very careful about Nigel Gaisie because he’s not shifted his focus in giving fake prophecy about the NDC that they will win the elections.