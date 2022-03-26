- Advertisement -

Nigerian actor John Ikechukwu Okafor, alias “Mr Ibu”, has spoken out from his hospital bed to clear the air after rumours concerning his health began to circulate.

This was his reaction following various rumours regarding his abrupt death.

Mr Ibu, who is undergoing treatment at a renal centre in Abuja, has denied claims that he is in grave condition and unable to walk.

He also stated that hackers have taken over his Instagram account and bank account and are requesting payments on his behalf.

He claims that the requests for donations made under the guise that he is in severe condition are not from him, but rather from hackers attempting to profit from his illness.

People are attempting to sell him because he is unwell, he claims, but God will not allow their plots to succeed.

Mr Ibu has recently been in the news, and it has to do with his health.

His large stomach, combined with his inability to walk freely, has become a major subject of anxiety among his supporters and admirers.