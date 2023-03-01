type here...
Nigeria News

Nigeria: Bola-Ahmed Tinubu declared president-elect

By Armani Brooklyn
Nigeria Bola-Ahmed Tinubu declared president-elect
Mr Bola-Ahmed Tinubu who is one of Nigeria’s richest politicians and based his campaign on his record of rebuilding the biggest city, Lagos when he was governor has been declared the president-elect after 25th February’s general elections.

He was nevertheless defeated in the city by Mr Obi, a relative newcomer who mobilised the support of many young people, especially in urban areas, shaking up the country’s two-party system.

Mr Tinubu won most other states in his home region of the southwest, where he is known as a “political godfather”.

He campaigned for the presidency under the slogan: “It’s my turn”.

The 70-year-old veteran politician got 36% of the vote, official results show.

His main rival Atiku Abubakar polled 29%, and Labour’s Peter Obi 25%. Their parties had earlier dismissed the poll as a sham and demanded a rerun.

    Source:Ghpage

