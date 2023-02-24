type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNigeria NewsNigeria: Club 'bouncer' saves lives as he overpowers man who entered bar...
Nigeria News

Nigeria: Club ‘bouncer’ saves lives as he overpowers man who entered bar with AK47

By Albert
- Advertisement -

Harrison is a club bouncer at the Swift Bar in Enugu, Nigeria, whose bravery has saved many lives.

A young, irate man had entered the bar with an assault rifle to shoot and kill as many people as he could.

According to reports, a misunderstanding ensued between the factions, which drove the man to get his AK-47, enter the bar, and open fire on almost everyone.

No sooner had he entered the bar than everybody started running for safety. Intimidatingly, the man with the gun started moving about with the weapon.

The brave club bouncer jumped on him and threw him to the floor when he finally decided to shoot a crowd of people. They started struggling.

In the process, the man with the gun fired some shots as the bouncer tried so hard to overpower him. They later got back to their feet, but the bouncer had a firm grip on the gun.

Other workers in the bar came to the rescue, helping to overpower the man, take away his gun, and lock him up.

If not for the bouncer, many believe that could have been mayhem.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, February 24, 2023
    Accra
    light rain
    83.3 ° F
    83.3 °
    83.3 °
    78 %
    3.3mph
    100 %
    Fri
    83 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News