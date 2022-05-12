- Advertisement -

Deborah, a female student at the Shehu Shagari College of Education (SSCOE) in Sokoto Nigeria, was allegedly tortured and beaten to death for ‘blaspheming’ against Islam.

Deborah, who is claimed to live with her parents in Sokoto’s Old Airport Road neighbourhood, was accused of insulting Prophet Muhammad (SAW) during a heated debate with her classmates.

”She was having an argument with some of her schoolmates over their ongoing examination and when she was asked how she managed to pass her exams, she said it was Jesus. She was asked to withdraw the statement and apologise, which she refused.

Nigeria: College student beaten to death for ‘blaspheming’ against Islam

The school security intervened and took her to their post, but they were overpowered by students, after which she was killed in the process. The source said that after killing her, her body was burnt on the school premises.

In a viral video, one of the men who beat and set the young lady on fire bragged about his action.

Addressing newsmen at Government House in Sokoto, the Commissioner of Information, Isah Bajini Galadanchi, said the state government has ordered security agencies to investigate the incident to ascertain its remote causes. It also ordered the immediate closure of the college.

“It has come to the notice of Sokoto State Government, the unfortunate incident that took place at the Shehu Shagari College of Education (SSCOE) Sokoto in which a Student of the College, lost her life.

The Government has ordered the immediate closure of the College.

Already, the State Governor, Rt Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has directed the Ministry of Higher Education, and relevant Security agencies in the State to commence investigations into the remote and immediate causes of the incident and report back to the Government.

Meanwhile, Governor Ammu Waziri Tambuwal has called on the people of the State to remain calm and maintain peace, as the Government would take appropriate actions on the findings of the investigations by the relevant authority” Galadanchi said