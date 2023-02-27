type here...
Nigeria: Man set to divorce wife of seven years for not voting for Peter Obi

By Armani Brooklyn
A Nigerian vowed to end his 7-year-old marriage because his wife did not vote for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, (LP), Peter Obi.

He made the vow to leave her after learning on Saturday, February 25 that she voted for the opposition candidate in the presidential election.

A video making rounds online shows the man ranting at a polling unit about his wife’s decision and vowing to divorce her for such an action.

Some electoral officials could be seen trying to pacify the angry man but he refused to listen to any of them as he was bent on throwing her belongings out of his house the moment they get home.

Since a majority of Nigerian youths on social media have sworn to see to it the ruling party is voted out of power, some have even suggested that that the choices certain people make during this election period are enough to end the friendship they share with them.

Below are how some social media users have reacted to the man’s decision of divorcing his wife…

georgeotaru E don reach to end marriage oh

omotoshabiodun – It’s the one vote for me ? na the candidate vote ?


mayorhbahbie – End am mumu


shege_bardOga leave your wife another man go marry am you wey Dey suffer am b4 

    Source:Ghpage

