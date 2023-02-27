- Advertisement -

He made the vow to leave her after learning on Saturday, February 25 that she voted for the opposition candidate in the presidential election.

A video making rounds online shows the man ranting at a polling unit about his wife’s decision and vowing to divorce her for such an action.

READ ALSO: Nigeria: Club ‘bouncer’ saves lives as he overpowers man who entered bar with AK47

Some electoral officials could be seen trying to pacify the angry man but he refused to listen to any of them as he was bent on throwing her belongings out of his house the moment they get home.

Since a majority of Nigerian youths on social media have sworn to see to it the ruling party is voted out of power, some have even suggested that that the choices certain people make during this election period are enough to end the friendship they share with them.

Below are how some social media users have reacted to the man’s decision of divorcing his wife…

georgeotaru – E don reach to end marriage oh

omotoshabiodun – It’s the one vote for me ? na the candidate vote ?



mayorhbahbie – End am mumu



shege_bard – Oga leave your wife another man go marry am you wey Dey suffer am b4

READ ALSO: Nigeria: Woman cries profusely after voting for APC