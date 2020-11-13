‘Nigeria’s Rawlings’, Pete Edochie reacts to the former President’s death

- Advertisement -

Farewell messages and tributes to the late JJ Rawlings threaten to flood the media space in the coming days as Nigerian veteran actor, Pete Edochie who is considered as Rawling’s look-alike has reacted to his death.

Pete Edochie and Jerry John Rawlings

The actor who was disturbed by the news of his friend’s demise took to social media to bid him farewell. He shared a beautiful photo of him and JJ shaking hands in a ‘Nigerian style’ and having a good time.

In his farewell message to the late Ghana’s political icon. Pete Edochie stated that the legacy that late former president of Ghana has lived will forever be part of African history.

Captioning his post, Pete Edochie wrote; “Rest in Peace & Power, my dear friend Jerry Rawlings. Your legacy is forever part of African history”

Pete Edochie

The unfortunate loss of the founder of the National Democratic Congress yesterday November 12, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching hospital, has left many in shock.

Following this, there have been new reports regarding the cause of death. In a report by GhOne, Rawlings died of COVID-19.

It adds he was placed in the intensive care unit after testing positive for Coronavirus. It’s said Rawlings was on admission for about a week.