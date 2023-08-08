type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentNigeria singer breaks internet as she goes romantic with Ghanaian lady on...
Entertainment

Nigeria singer breaks internet as she goes romantic with Ghanaian lady on stage in Ghana (Watch)

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Popular Nigerian singer Niniola has decided to break the internet following her recent video with a lady on stage in Ghana

In the video shared on her verified Instagram page today, August 7th 2023, Niniola takes stage craft to the topmost level as he goes romantic with a lady who happens to be a female fan on stage.

This is coming a few hours after Niniola was seen teaching his younger sister, singer Teniola on how to dance to her hit song, All Eyes on me.

While performing her hit song, All Eyes on Me at an event in Ghana, Niniola once again relishes her love for ladies with heavy backsides.

Singer Niniola brought a lady with a gigantic backside online and by extension display some gestures that got many people talking online.

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

Part of the video shows the moment Niniola displays bedroom prowess skill as she goes below the lady with the heavy backside who later bends down and started rocking the singer from the top.

Watch the video below;

TODAY

Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Accra
broken clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
83 %
4.2mph
75 %
Tue
79 °
Wed
77 °
Thu
77 °
Fri
79 °
Sat
78 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways