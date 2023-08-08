Nigeria singer breaks internet as she goes romantic with Ghanaian lady on stage in Ghana (Watch)

- Advertisement -

Popular Nigerian singer Niniola has decided to break the internet following her recent video with a lady on stage in Ghana

In the video shared on her verified Instagram page today, August 7th 2023, Niniola takes stage craft to the topmost level as he goes romantic with a lady who happens to be a female fan on stage.

This is coming a few hours after Niniola was seen teaching his younger sister, singer Teniola on how to dance to her hit song, All Eyes on me.

While performing her hit song, All Eyes on Me at an event in Ghana, Niniola once again relishes her love for ladies with heavy backsides.

Singer Niniola brought a lady with a gigantic backside online and by extension display some gestures that got many people talking online.

Part of the video shows the moment Niniola displays bedroom prowess skill as she goes below the lady with the heavy backside who later bends down and started rocking the singer from the top.

Watch the video below;