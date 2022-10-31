- Advertisement -

The Borno Police Command has arrested a 25-year-old housewife, Fatima Abubakar, for allegedly killing her husband, Goni Abbah with poison.

The Commissioner Of Police, Mr Abdu Umar, who disclosed this to the News men in Maiduguri, on Sunday, October 30, said that the suspect was arrested on October 19 by men of the Command at Anguwan Doki.

Umar said that the victim, who was the Chief Imam of the area, returned from the mosque when the suspect, who was the second wife, allegedly mixed poison in his food.

The CP explained that as soon as Goni started eating, his condition deteriorated.

The victim was immediately rushed to the State Specialist Hospital where he was given emergency medical attention, but unfortunately, he later died when they returned home.

The commissioner of Police immediately deployed men of the Criminal Investigation to arrest the suspect after the incident was reported by the family of the victim at the GRA Police Station.

On arrival, the police witnessed large numbers of aggrieved youths in the neighbourhood who stormed the home of the victim with the intention to lynch the suspect but the police were able to bring the situation under control.

The suspect in her statement, confessed to the crime, noting that she bought the poison from the Market when she already made up her mind to kill him.

The suspect, Fatima who was paraded at the command, told newsmen that she k!lled her husband with poison because she was tired of the marriage.

“I never wanted the marriage. Goni was my second husband; I got separated with my first husband because I hate marriage,” she said.

“Anytime I woke up with the fact that I am married, it pisses me off. At some point, I had to run to my parent to demand an end to the marriage but they always sent me back, asking me to be patient,”

“At some point, two months after I gave birth to my child, I ran away and slept in an uncompleted building for about two weeks. I later returned to my husband’s house.

“Not that he doesn’t treat me well, we are also not quarrelling. We are two in the household, I am his second wife and I have been married to him since 2021. But I just hate when any man comes near me.”

